Is DBS Group (DBSDY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd is a member of our Finance group, which includes 854 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DBS Group Holdings Ltd is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBSDY's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, DBSDY has moved about 13.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 7.1% on average. As we can see, DBS Group Holdings Ltd is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Banco Macro (BMA - Free Report) . The stock has returned 103.7% year-to-date.
In Banco Macro's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 75.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, DBS Group Holdings Ltd is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.4% so far this year, meaning that DBSDY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Banco Macro is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Banco Macro as they could maintain their solid performance.