Is Arq, Inc. (ARQ) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arq, Inc. (ARQ - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Arq, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arq, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARQ's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ARQ has returned about 79% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 7.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Arq, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Maplebear (CART - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.1%.
Over the past three months, Maplebear's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 94.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arq, Inc. belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.3% so far this year, so ARQ is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Maplebear belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 172-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved +18.6% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arq, Inc. and Maplebear as they could maintain their solid performance.