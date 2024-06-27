We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KDP's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, KDP has moved about 3.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2.3%. This means that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Premier Foods PLC. (PRRFY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 28.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Premier Foods PLC.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.1% this year, meaning that KDP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Premier Foods PLC. however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 45-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved -2.5% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc and Premier Foods PLC. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.