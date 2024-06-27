We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is LaZBoy (LZB) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has La-Z-Boy (LZB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
La-Z-Boy is one of 282 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. La-Z-Boy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LZB's full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, LZB has gained about 1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 0.8%. As we can see, La-Z-Boy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.4%.
For Naspers Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, La-Z-Boy belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.4% this year, meaning that LZB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Naspers Ltd. belongs to the Cable Television industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #205. The industry has moved -16.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track La-Z-Boy and Naspers Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.