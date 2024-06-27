We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Alcoa (AA) This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Alcoa (AA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Alcoa is one of 222 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alcoa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AA's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, AA has moved about 17.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 3.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Alcoa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN - Free Report) . The stock has returned 75.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 160%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Alcoa belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.2% so far this year, meaning that AA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #54. The industry has moved +9.6% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Alcoa and Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.