Is Amtech Systems (ASYS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amtech Systems (ASYS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Amtech Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amtech Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASYS' full-year earnings has moved 48% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ASYS has returned 45.7% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 25%. This means that Amtech Systems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Impinj (PI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 67.7%.
Over the past three months, Impinj's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 103.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Amtech Systems belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 111.2% so far this year, so ASYS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
In contrast, Impinj falls under the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #181. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.2%.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Amtech Systems and Impinj. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.