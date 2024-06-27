Cadence (CDNS) Boosts System IP Portfolio With Janus NoC

Cadence Design Systems, Inc ( CDNS Quick Quote CDNS - Free Report) recently unveiled Cadence Janus Network-on-Chip (NoC) to boost electronic system connectivity. The solution will be available from July 2024.
Janus NoC is designed to manage simultaneous high-speed communications within and between silicon components with minimal latency. This allows customers to achieve their power, performance and area (PPA) targets faster with relatively lower risk. It also frees up valuable engineering resources for system-on-chip (SoC) differentiation, added Cadence.
The addition of Janus NoC to the System IP portfolio will aid Cadence in becoming an SoC design partner. Janus NoC utilizes CDNS’ Tensilica RTL generation tools. The company further added that the PPA-optimized RTL tool allows SoC designers to attain bandwidth and latency targets.
Janus NoC alleviates the routing congestion and timing issues of existing complex SoC interconnects. These issues are often undetected until physical implementation.
Cadence’s NoC acts as a platform for fostering innovations to tackle pressing needs, including support for industry-standard memory and I/O coherence protocols. Janus NoC is compatible with all IPs with an industry-standard interface (including AHB and AXI4).
This NoC has built-in power management along with a clock domain crossing and width matching. It helps to lower design complexity. Cadence’s NoC platform has a scalable architecture. This enables users to create a subsystem and reuse it in a “full SoC context of the NoC” and allows “reuse” in a multi-chip system, highlighted the company.
Based in San Jose, CA, Cadence is a leader in the electronic system design space. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy aids users to transform design concepts into reality by offering computational software, hardware and IP.
Under its IP segment, Cadence offers Tensilica digital signal processors, vertically targeted subsystems for AI, audio/voice, baseband and vision/imaging applications, controllers and physical interfaces for standard protocols and analog IP.
Accelerated design activity, owing to transformative generational trends, such as generative AI, hyperscale computing, 5G and autonomous driving, is expected to boost the top line. Momentum in 3D-IC and chiplet design bodes well. Expansion of its well-established partnerships with strategic partners like NVIDIA, Arm and Intel is an advantage.
Higher costs, stiff competition and soft global macroeconomic conditions remain concerns for this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock.
Acquisitions have affected its balance sheet, as a high level of goodwill and intangible assets add to the risk of investing in the company. CDNS’ goodwill and intangible assets totaled approximately $1.91 billion or 33.4% of total assets as of Mar 31, 2024.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are
NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) and Woodward ( WWD Quick Quote WWD - Free Report) , currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $2.68, up 12.1% in the past 60 days. NVIDIA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 18.4%. The long-term earnings growth rate is 37.6%. Shares of NVDA have risen 203.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $7.92, up 5.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is 16.1%. ANET’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.4%. Shares of ANET have gained 114.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 11.6% in the past 60 days to $5.88. WWD earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 26.1%. The long-term earnings growth rate is 16.5%. Shares of WWD have risen 54.4% in the past year.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $2.68, up 12.1% in the past 60 days. NVIDIA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 18.4%. The long-term earnings growth rate is 37.6%. Shares of NVDA have risen 203.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $7.92, up 5.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is 16.1%. ANET’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.4%. Shares of ANET have gained 114.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 11.6% in the past 60 days to $5.88. WWD earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 26.1%. The long-term earnings growth rate is 16.5%. Shares of WWD have risen 54.4% in the past year.