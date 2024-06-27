Rivian (RIVN) & Volkswagen to Form JV to Develop SDV Platform

Rivian Automotive, Inc. ( RIVN Quick Quote RIVN - Free Report) and Volkswagen AG ( VWAGY Quick Quote VWAGY - Free Report) have announced a plan to create an equally owned and controlled joint venture (JV) focused on developing next-generation electrical architecture and advanced software technology. This partnership aims to accelerate software development for both companies by leveraging their complementary strengths, reducing per-vehicle costs through increased scale and driving global innovation. Rivian’s existing zonal hardware design and integrated technology platform will be the foundation for the JV’s future software-defined vehicle (SDV) development, applicable to both companies' vehicles. RIVN intends to contribute its electrical architecture expertise and license existing intellectual property to the joint venture. The companies plan to launch vehicles using the technology developed by JV in the latter half of this decade. In the short term, the JV will allow Volkswagen to use Rivian’s existing electrical architecture and software platform, helping VWAGY expedite its SDV plan and transition to a pure zonal architecture. Both companies will continue to operate their vehicle businesses independently. This deal is significant for Rivian, which faces financial challenges as it ramps up production of its electric trucks and sport utility vehicles. While EV startups struggle with demand slowdowns due to high interest rates, traditional automakers face difficulties in building battery-powered vehicles and advanced software. Per RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian, this partnership is expected to expand RIVN's market reach and secure the necessary capital for growth. It aligns with Rivian’s mission to transition away from fossil fuels through innovative products and services. Volkswagen plans to invest $5 billion in Rivian, starting with an initial $1 billion through an unsecured convertible note, which will convert into RIVN’s common stock upon regulatory approval by Dec 1, 2024. An additional $4 billion investment will follow as part of the transaction. This funding will support Rivian in developing its upcoming R2 SUVs, which are set to release in 2026. Extensive work has been done to ensure compatibility between Rivian’s electrical architecture and Volkswagen’s vehicles. The formation of the JV is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approvals. Lazard and BDT & MSD Partners are serving as financial advisors to Rivian. Half of the convertible note's outstanding amount will be converted based on a specific volume-weighted average price (VWAP) before the announcement, with the other half based on the VWAP before the conversion date. Additional investments of up to $2 billion in Rivian’s common stock will occur in two $1 billion tranches in 2025 and 2026, with pricing based on the VWAP of Rivian’s stock before each purchase. The $2 billion JV investment will be split between an initial payment and a loan available in 2026. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Rivian (RIVN) & Volkswagen to Form JV to Develop SDV Platform
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN - Free Report) and Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) have announced a plan to create an equally owned and controlled joint venture (JV) focused on developing next-generation electrical architecture and advanced software technology.
This partnership aims to accelerate software development for both companies by leveraging their complementary strengths, reducing per-vehicle costs through increased scale and driving global innovation. Rivian’s existing zonal hardware design and integrated technology platform will be the foundation for the JV’s future software-defined vehicle (SDV) development, applicable to both companies' vehicles. RIVN intends to contribute its electrical architecture expertise and license existing intellectual property to the joint venture.
The companies plan to launch vehicles using the technology developed by JV in the latter half of this decade. In the short term, the JV will allow Volkswagen to use Rivian’s existing electrical architecture and software platform, helping VWAGY expedite its SDV plan and transition to a pure zonal architecture. Both companies will continue to operate their vehicle businesses independently.
This deal is significant for Rivian, which faces financial challenges as it ramps up production of its electric trucks and sport utility vehicles. While EV startups struggle with demand slowdowns due to high interest rates, traditional automakers face difficulties in building battery-powered vehicles and advanced software.
Per RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian, this partnership is expected to expand RIVN's market reach and secure the necessary capital for growth. It aligns with Rivian’s mission to transition away from fossil fuels through innovative products and services.
Volkswagen plans to invest $5 billion in Rivian, starting with an initial $1 billion through an unsecured convertible note, which will convert into RIVN’s common stock upon regulatory approval by Dec 1, 2024. An additional $4 billion investment will follow as part of the transaction. This funding will support Rivian in developing its upcoming R2 SUVs, which are set to release in 2026.
Extensive work has been done to ensure compatibility between Rivian’s electrical architecture and Volkswagen’s vehicles. The formation of the JV is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approvals. Lazard and BDT & MSD Partners are serving as financial advisors to Rivian.
Half of the convertible note's outstanding amount will be converted based on a specific volume-weighted average price (VWAP) before the announcement, with the other half based on the VWAP before the conversion date.
Additional investments of up to $2 billion in Rivian’s common stock will occur in two $1 billion tranches in 2025 and 2026, with pricing based on the VWAP of Rivian’s stock before each purchase. The $2 billion JV investment will be split between an initial payment and a loan available in 2026.
