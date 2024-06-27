We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NEXA or WPM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Mining - Miscellaneous sector have probably already heard of Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Nexa Resources S.A. and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that NEXA likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than WPM has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
NEXA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.29, while WPM has a forward P/E of 41.63. We also note that NEXA has a PEG ratio of 0.32. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. WPM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93.
Another notable valuation metric for NEXA is its P/B ratio of 0.58. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WPM has a P/B of 3.41.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NEXA's Value grade of B and WPM's Value grade of F.
NEXA stands above WPM thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that NEXA is the superior value option right now.