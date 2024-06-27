We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) reached $183.88, with a -0.08% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.49%.
Shares of the internet search leader have appreciated by 4.33% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alphabet in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $1.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.47%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $70.55 billion, reflecting a 13.67% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $291.26 billion, indicating changes of +31.03% and +13.55%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Alphabet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Alphabet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Alphabet is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.2. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.81 of its industry.
One should further note that GOOGL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GOOGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
