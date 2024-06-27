Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Uber Technologies (
UBER Quick Quote UBER - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.49%.
Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 12.37% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.31, reflecting a 72.22% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.57 billion, up 14.48% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $43.32 billion, which would represent changes of -3.45% and +16.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.91% lower. As of now, Uber Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Uber Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 84.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.81.
Also, we should mention that UBER has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 1.96 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.49%.
Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 12.37% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.31, reflecting a 72.22% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.57 billion, up 14.48% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $43.32 billion, which would represent changes of -3.45% and +16.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.91% lower. As of now, Uber Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Uber Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 84.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.81.
Also, we should mention that UBER has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 1.96 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.