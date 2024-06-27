We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Ouster (OUST) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ouster, Inc. (OUST - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ouster, Inc. is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ouster, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OUST's full-year earnings has moved 33.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, OUST has moved about 27.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 25.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ouster, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL - Free Report) . The stock has returned 43.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 62.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Ouster, Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.6% this year, meaning that OUST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor falls under the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #157. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.3%.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Ouster, Inc. and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.