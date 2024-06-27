We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Walmart (WMT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Walmart (WMT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Walmart is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Walmart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, WMT has gained about 30% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 11.9%. This shows that Walmart is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, BARK Inc. (BARK - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 116%.
In BARK Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Walmart is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.1% so far this year, meaning that WMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
BARK Inc. however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #169. The industry has moved +0.1% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Walmart and BARK Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.