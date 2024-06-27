We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (BCYC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 1040 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCYC's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BCYC has gained about 11.8% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 5.8%. This shows that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Twist Bioscience (TWST - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.1%.
In Twist Bioscience's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 501 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.1% so far this year, meaning that BCYC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Twist Bioscience is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR and Twist Bioscience as they could maintain their solid performance.