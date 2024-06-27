We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging AptarGroup (ATR) This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
AptarGroup is one of 222 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AptarGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ATR has returned 16.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 3.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AptarGroup is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Napco (NSSC - Free Report) . The stock is up 49% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Napco's current year EPS has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AptarGroup belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.9% so far this year, so ATR is performing better in this area.
Napco, however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #47. The industry has moved +8.5% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track AptarGroup and Napco. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.