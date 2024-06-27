We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BGC Group (BGC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
BGC Group is one of 854 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BGC Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BGC's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, BGC has returned 11.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 6.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BGC Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) . The stock is up 23.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 198.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, BGC Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.2% so far this year, so BGC is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Coinbase Global, Inc. however, belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #48. The industry has moved +3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BGC Group and Coinbase Global, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.