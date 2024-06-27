We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Henkel AG & Co. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 192 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Henkel AG & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HENKY's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, HENKY has returned 8.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Henkel AG & Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.1%.
In Ingredion's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Henkel AG & Co. belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.7% so far this year, meaning that HENKY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Ingredion belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 45-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved -4.1% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Henkel AG & Co. and Ingredion as they could maintain their solid performance.