Is Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 282 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDRO's full-year earnings has moved 76.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, CDRO has returned 172.8% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 0.8%. This shows that Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 108.2% year-to-date.
In Rush Street Interactive, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 76.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.6% so far this year, meaning that CDRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.