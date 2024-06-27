We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy SM Energy (SM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is SM Energy (SM - Free Report) . SM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.03 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.37. SM's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.92 and as low as 4.87, with a median of 6.41, all within the past year.
We should also highlight that SM has a P/B ratio of 1.54. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.44. Within the past 52 weeks, SM's P/B has been as high as 1.64 and as low as 1.09, with a median of 1.39.
Finally, we should also recognize that SM has a P/CF ratio of 3.94. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. SM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.70. Over the past 52 weeks, SM's P/CF has been as high as 4.21 and as low as 1.90, with a median of 3.03.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that SM Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.