Why Is Heico (HEI) Up 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Heico Corporation (
HEI Quick Quote HEI - Free Report) . Shares have added about 5.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Heico due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
HEICO Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
HEICO Corporation’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents by 10%. The bottom line also improved 15.8% from the prior-year quarter’s 76 cents.
Total Sales
The company’s net sales increased 38.9% year over year to $955.4 million in the reported quarter. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $944 million by 1.3%.
The year-over-year upside was driven by increased sales volume from both the Flight Support Group and Electric Technologies Group segments.
Operational Update
HEICO’s cost of sales increased 38.5% year over year to $583.6 million in the quarter under review. The company’s selling, general and administrative expenses increased 48.6% to $162.6 million.
Interest expense of $38.5 million increased a massive 238.6% from $11.4 million in the prior-year quarter.
Segmental Performance Flight Support Group: Net sales from this segment surged 65% year over year to $647.2 million. This rise was driven by strong organic growth of 12% and the positive impact of its fiscal 2024 acquisitions.
The segment’s operating income soared 49% year over year to $148.9 million. This increase was due to solid net sales growth.
Electronic Technologies Group: The segment’s net sales increased 6% to $319.3 million, primarily driven by organic growth of 4%.
The segment’s operating income rose 11% year over year to $75.3 million, primarily driven by improved gross profit margin and net sales growth.
Financial Details
As of Apr 30, 2024, HEI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $204.2 million compared with $171 million as of Oct 31, 2023.
Cash flow provided by operating activities was $252.8 million during the six months ending Apr 30, 2024, implying a 63.7% rise from the prior-year period’s level.
HEICO reported long-term debt (net of current maturities) of $2.39 billion as of Apr 30, 2024, down from $2.46 billion as of Oct 31, 2023.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.
VGM Scores
At this time, Heico has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Heico has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.
Performance of an Industry Player
Heico is part of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Over the past month, Triumph Group (
TGI Quick Quote TGI - Free Report) , a stock from the same industry, has gained 8.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2024 more than a month ago.
Triumph Group reported revenues of $358.59 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -8.8%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares with $0.39 a year ago.
For the current quarter, Triumph Group is expected to post a loss of $0.03 per share, indicating a change of +70% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -181.8% over the last 30 days.
Triumph Group has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.
Image: Bigstock
