Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value I (HWSIX - Free Report) . HWSIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.97%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.86%.
1919 Socially Responsive Balanced I (LMRNX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. LMRNX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With five-year annualized performance of 10.76%, expense ratio of 0.72% and management fee of 0.58%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
T. Rowe Price Value Fund (TRVLX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.56% management fee. TRVLX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.77% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.