Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Lifetime Brands (LCUT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.9% higher at $8.62. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 24.4% loss over the past four weeks.
Lifetime Brands’ shares have been gaining on the optimism surrounding its strategic emphasis on operational excellence, supported by effective expense management. LCUT continues to experience strong sell-through rates, highlighting the enduring popularity and compelling value of its product lineup. Furthermore, Lifetime Brands’ expansion into the Asia Pacific region is a significant growth catalyst.
This kitchen products company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Revenues are expected to be $143.51 million, down 2% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Lifetime Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LCUT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Lifetime Brands is a member of the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. One other stock in the same industry, Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.4% lower at $28.28. REYN has returned 3.4% over the past month.
For Reynolds Consumer Products
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.45. This represents a change of +40.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).