Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
Medpace (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $424.49 in the previous session. Medpace has gained 38.4% since the start of the year compared to the 5.9% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 5.4% return for the Zacks Medical Services industry. MEDP Quick Quote MEDP - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 22, 2024, Medpace reported EPS of $3.2 versus consensus estimate of $2.45 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.33%.
For the current fiscal year, Medpace is expected to post earnings of $11.28 per share on $2.17 billion in revenues. This represents a 27.14% change in EPS on a 14.92% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $13.13 per share on $2.5 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 16.36% and 15.21%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Medpace may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Medpace has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 37.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 19.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 42.1X versus its peer group's average of 12.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.1. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Medpace currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Medpace fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Medpace shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does MEDP Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of MEDP have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Elevance Health, Inc. (. ELV has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F. ELV Quick Quote ELV - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Elevance Health, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 0.95%, and for the current fiscal year, ELV is expected to post earnings of $37.26 per share on revenue of $171.79 billion.
Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. have gained 5.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 14.38X and a P/CF of 12.99X.
The Medical Services industry is in the top 37% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MEDP and ELV, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
Image: Bigstock
