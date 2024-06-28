We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Constellation Brands (STZ) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 18.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.67 billion, increasing 6.3% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Constellation Brands metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Wine and Spirits' will reach $400.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Beer' to reach $2.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Wine and Spirits' will likely reach $68.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $79.30 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Beer' will reach $885.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $797.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Constellation Brands here>>>
Shares of Constellation Brands have demonstrated returns of +3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>