Are Medical Stocks Lagging Annexon (ANNX) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Annexon, Inc. (ANNX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Annexon, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1040 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Annexon, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANNX's full-year earnings has moved 28.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ANNX has returned about 6.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 5.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Annexon, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD - Free Report) . The stock has returned 30.9% year-to-date.
For CareCloud, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 142.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Annexon, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 501 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.7% this year, meaning that ANNX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, CareCloud, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved -20.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Annexon, Inc. and CareCloud, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.