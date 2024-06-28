We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Green Brick Partners (GRBK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Green Brick Partners is one of 854 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Green Brick Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRBK's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, GRBK has returned 9.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 7% on average. This means that Green Brick Partners is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.4%.
In Erste Group Bank AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Green Brick Partners is a member of the Real Estate - Development industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 16.5% so far this year, so GRBK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Erste Group Bank AG, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #44. The industry has moved +4.3% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Green Brick Partners and Erste Group Bank AG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.