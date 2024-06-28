We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Kirby (KEX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Kirby (KEX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Kirby is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 132 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kirby is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEX's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, KEX has moved about 53% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -4.1%. This means that Kirby is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Matson (MATX - Free Report) . The stock has returned 17.7% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Matson's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Kirby belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.5% so far this year, meaning that KEX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Matson falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.4%.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Kirby and Matson. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.