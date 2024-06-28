We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Laird Superfood (LSF) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Laird Superfood, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Laird Superfood, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSF's full-year earnings has moved 47.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that LSF has returned about 426.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Laird Superfood, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, BRF (BRFS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 44.6%.
The consensus estimate for BRF's current year EPS has increased 130.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Laird Superfood, Inc. is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.7% so far this year, so LSF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. BRF is also part of the same industry.
Laird Superfood, Inc. and BRF could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.