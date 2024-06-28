We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has PlayAGS (AGS) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has PlayAGS (AGS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
PlayAGS is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 282 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PlayAGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS' full-year earnings has moved 587% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that AGS has returned about 35.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -0.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, PlayAGS is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Kellanova (K - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.2%.
The consensus estimate for Kellanova's current year EPS has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, PlayAGS is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.2% so far this year, so AGS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Kellanova falls under the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to PlayAGS and Kellanova as they could maintain their solid performance.