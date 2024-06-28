We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. MakeMyTrip (MMYT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
MakeMyTrip is one of 617 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MakeMyTrip is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMYT's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, MMYT has moved about 76.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 25.7%. This means that MakeMyTrip is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Monday.com (MNDY - Free Report) . The stock is up 25.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Monday.com's current year EPS has increased 175% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, MakeMyTrip belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.6% so far this year, so MMYT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Monday.com falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 137 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.4%.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MakeMyTrip and Monday.com as they could maintain their solid performance.