United Airlines (UAL) Up 16.8% Year to Date: More Upside Ahead?
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) shares have gained 16.8% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry’s 11.5% growth. The S&P 500 composite index rose 15.5% in the same time frame, while the Zacks Transportation sector declined 4.7%. The Chicago-based company currently has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion.
Upbeat passenger volumes, owing to the buoyant air-travel demand scenario, is the primary growth driver for UAL. The airline operator, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), boasts an impressive track record of beating estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 32.34%.
Can UAL Retain the Momentum?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UAL’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $9.93 per share, which indicates an improvement of 0.2% over the past 60 days. The same for revenues stands at $57.75 billion, which implies a 7.51% increase from the prior year's actual.
The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $11.42 per share, indicating 15% growth from the 2024 estimate. The same for revenues is $61.34 billion, which indicates a rise of 6.2% from the 2024 estimate.
With people taking to the skies in large numbers, passenger revenues are high. As evidenced, United Airlines posted a significant year-over-year increase (19.5%) in revenues for 2023. The increase in the top line was driven by a 22.5% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 92% of the top line). The ongoing summer season is likely to provide a further boost to passenger revenues.
UAL’s environment-friendly approach also bodes well. The company intends to reach 100% green net-zero emission by 2050 without using any carbon offset mechanism. To achieve this objective, UAL operated the first-ever commercial flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel in one of its two engines.
United Airlines boasts an impressive VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, the best growth and the most promising momentum.
