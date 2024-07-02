Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Posts Positive Data for Tandem Mobi

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.( TNDM Quick Quote TNDM - Free Report) announced the latest real-world insights from a user satisfaction survey on their Tandem Mobi system during the 84th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (“ADA”) in Orlando, FL. Data from the survey demonstrated that Tandem Mobi helps improve the quality of life for patients with type 1 diabetes.
As the world's smallest and most durable automated insulin delivery system, Tandem Mobi, which became available in the United States in February 2024, is revolutionizing diabetes care with its exceptional wearability and ease of use. The pump portfolio of the prominent leader in insulin delivery and diabetes technology includes the Tandem Mobi system and the t: slim X2 insulin pump, both of which are equipped with the advanced Control-IQ hybrid closed-loop technology. The innovative Control-IQ technology is designed to enhance glucose control and reduce the hassles of diabetes management.
More on Tandem Mobi
Tandem Diabetes started a six-week limited launch survey, wherein it evaluated the performance of Tandem Mobi in early users who previously used either multiple daily injections (MDI), other insulin pumps or Tandem pumps. Data from the real-world survey demonstrated that 86% of participants were satisfied or very satisfied with Tandem Mobi, irrespective of prior therapy. The device also helped improve the quality of life for its users. Tandem Mobi’s unique wearability features, combined with the Control-IQ algorithm that helps regulate glucose highs and lows, have been driving user satisfaction.
Per the survey results, MDI users believe that Tandem Mobi reduces 84% hassles of managing diabetes, 82% claim that it is easy to use and 77% feel that the device offers more freedom. The prior pump users believe that Tandem Mobi reduces 78% burden of managing diabetes, 88% claim that the device is easy to use and 80% feel that it provides them more freedom. Tandem Mobi also helps reduce insulin waste for users with low insulin requirements. The device can be controlled through iPhones.
This innovation addresses crucial needs, such as reducing the stress of diabetes management and enhancing the freedom and ease of use for individuals transitioning from MDI or other insulin pumps.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by MARKETSANDMARKETS, the global insulin delivery devices market is estimated to be valued at $30.8 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to reach $46.2 billion in 2028, seeing a CAGR of 8.5%.
The improvement in the market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of the diabetic population, government support and favorable reimbursements, and technological advancements in insulin delivery devices. However, high costs and a lack of reimbursement in developing countries are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.
Recent Developments
In the previous month, Tandem Diabetes collaborated with
Dexcom, Inc. ( DXCM Quick Quote DXCM - Free Report) . TNDM has announced that the Tandem Mobi insulin pump with Control-IQ technology is now fully compatible with both Dexcom G7 and Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. Tandem Diabetes is now the only company that offers two insulin pump options that connect with both Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, providing more choices in how to manage diabetes.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes have risen 36.2% so far this year compared with the
industry's 5.4% increase. The S&P 500 has witnessed a 15% gain in the same time frame. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, Tandem Diabetes carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
DaVita Inc. ( DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) and ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) .
DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 29.4%.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
DVAshares have risen 36.4% year to date compared with the
industry’s 9.3% growth.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 13.2% for 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an average surprise of 2.81%.
RMD shares have gained 6.9% year to date compared with the
industry’s 2.8% growth
