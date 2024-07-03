IBM & Microsoft Collaborate to Boost Cloud Security for Clients

International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM Quick Quote IBM - Free Report) recently collaborated with Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) to strengthen cybersecurity operations. This collaboration represents a significant step in the tech sector as the two companies leverage their respective strengths in cloud computing and AI technologies. Through the integration of IBM's industry-leading cybersecurity services with Microsoft's comprehensive security technology portfolio, the companies aim to provide their clients with the tools and expertise needed to simplify and modernize their end-to-end security operations. As part of the service, IBM's Threat Detection and Response (TDR) Cloud Native service will integrate Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Defender for Cloud with IBM's AI-powered security technologies. The service has earned Microsoft MXDR verified solution status for its integration with Microsoft's Security platform. By leveraging the full range of Microsoft's security portfolio, TDR Cloud Native service will enable IBM's global team of security analysts to provide 24/7 monitoring, investigation, and automated remediation of security alerts across clients' hybrid cloud environments. This will likely accelerate the speed and efficacy of threat detection and response efforts for clients. Additionally, to simplify cloud identity management challenges, IBM and Microsoft have devised a comprehensive solution that incorporates Microsoft Entra suite of tools, enhanced by IBM's range of automation, accelerators and deep industry expertise. This collaboration aims to streamline the cloud journey, optimize complex digital landscapes, and reduce costs associated with running multiple identity tools. This will likely provide clients with a simplified, efficient and cost-effective approach to protect cloud workloads and effectively manage the proliferation of threats that business enterprises often confront. As digital transformation continues to reshape industries, organizations increasingly require a unified approach to cloud security that can protect their entire enterprise, spanning from hardware to cloud environments. IBM and Microsoft have a long history of collaboration for joint development and delivery of enterprise-class cloud and security solutions. Together, they are also investing in joint go-to-market initiatives and reskilling programs to introduce new offerings and help clients bring security to the forefront of their cloud and AI journeys. Shares of IBM have gained 31.0% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Key Picks
IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry have been discussed below.
Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.
Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.39%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 16.07%. You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Motorola Solutions, Inc ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.
Image: Bigstock
IBM & Microsoft Collaborate to Boost Cloud Security for Clients
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM - Free Report) recently collaborated with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) to strengthen cybersecurity operations. This collaboration represents a significant step in the tech sector as the two companies leverage their respective strengths in cloud computing and AI technologies.
Through the integration of IBM's industry-leading cybersecurity services with Microsoft's comprehensive security technology portfolio, the companies aim to provide their clients with the tools and expertise needed to simplify and modernize their end-to-end security operations.
As part of the service, IBM's Threat Detection and Response (TDR) Cloud Native service will integrate Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Defender for Cloud with IBM's AI-powered security technologies. The service has earned Microsoft MXDR verified solution status for its integration with Microsoft's Security platform.
By leveraging the full range of Microsoft's security portfolio, TDR Cloud Native service will enable IBM's global team of security analysts to provide 24/7 monitoring, investigation, and automated remediation of security alerts across clients' hybrid cloud environments. This will likely accelerate the speed and efficacy of threat detection and response efforts for clients.
Additionally, to simplify cloud identity management challenges, IBM and Microsoft have devised a comprehensive solution that incorporates Microsoft Entra suite of tools, enhanced by IBM's range of automation, accelerators and deep industry expertise.
This collaboration aims to streamline the cloud journey, optimize complex digital landscapes, and reduce costs associated with running multiple identity tools. This will likely provide clients with a simplified, efficient and cost-effective approach to protect cloud workloads and effectively manage the proliferation of threats that business enterprises often confront.
As digital transformation continues to reshape industries, organizations increasingly require a unified approach to cloud security that can protect their entire enterprise, spanning from hardware to cloud environments. IBM and Microsoft have a long history of collaboration for joint development and delivery of enterprise-class cloud and security solutions. Together, they are also investing in joint go-to-market initiatives and reskilling programs to introduce new offerings and help clients bring security to the forefront of their cloud and AI journeys.
Shares of IBM have gained 31.0% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry have been discussed below.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.
Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.39%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 16.07%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Motorola Solutions, Inc (MSI - Free Report) provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.