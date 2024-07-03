Primerica’s ( PRI Quick Quote PRI - Free Report) shares have gained 15.3% year to date, outperforming the industry’s increase of 9%, the Finance sector’s rise of 5.3% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s increase of 15% in the said time frame. A compelling portfolio, strong market presence and a solid capital position drive this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) life insurer. PRI’s earnings have risen 17.6% in the past five years, outperforming the industry average of 5.9%. This second-largest issuer of term-life insurance coverage in North America presently has a VGM Score of B. It envisions being a successful senior health business while continuing to enhance its shareholders’ value. Return on equity (ROE), a profitability measure to identify how efficiently a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds, has been improving over the last several years. PRI’s trailing 12-month ROE of 27.4% is better than the industry average of 15.5%. Also, the return on invested capital in the trailing 12 months was 7%, better than the industry average of 0.7%, reflecting PRI’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Will the Bull Run Continue?
Primerica (PRI) Stock Rises 15% YTD: Will the Rally Last?
Primerica’s (PRI - Free Report) shares have gained 15.3% year to date, outperforming the industry’s increase of 9%, the Finance sector’s rise of 5.3% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s increase of 15% in the said time frame.
A compelling portfolio, strong market presence and a solid capital position drive this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) life insurer. PRI’s earnings have risen 17.6% in the past five years, outperforming the industry average of 5.9%.
This second-largest issuer of term-life insurance coverage in North America presently has a VGM Score of B. It envisions being a successful senior health business while continuing to enhance its shareholders’ value.
Return on equity (ROE), a profitability measure to identify how efficiently a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds, has been improving over the last several years. PRI’s trailing 12-month ROE of 27.4% is better than the industry average of 15.5%.
Also, the return on invested capital in the trailing 12 months was 7%, better than the industry average of 0.7%, reflecting PRI’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.
Will the Bull Run Continue?
Strong demand for protection products ensures sales growth and policy persistency. PRI noted that nearly 48% of middle-income Americans are ready for retirement based on their investment and savings habits. Here life-licensed sales representatives can help in capitalizing on growth opportunities. Thus, management estimates more than a 3% rise in sales force size in 2024.
A strong business model makes it well-poised to cater to the middle market's increased demand for financial security. Also, licensed representatives coupled with growing distribution capabilities should continue to drive operational results. The life insurer estimates a 3-5% rise in the number of Term Life policies and a high single-digit growth in Investment and Savings Products sales.
Life insurers are direct beneficiaries of an improved interest rate environment. An improved interest rate environment should drive net investment income.
Primerica has a solid balance sheet, courtesy of improving leverage ratio and solid liquidity. It also scores strongly with credit rating agencies.
The strength of its Term-life insurance business ensures consistent free cash flow. Notably, its free cash flow conversion has remained more than 100% over the last many quarters, reflecting its solid earnings.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Primerica’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $17.66 per share, indicating an increase of 9.9% on 6.7% higher revenues of $3 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Primerica’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $19.64 per share, indicating an increase of 11.2% on 5.3% higher revenues of $3.2 billion. It has a Growth Score of B.
Wealth Distribution
In its effort to enhance shareholders' value, the life insurer raises dividends each year as well as buys back shares. Dividends increased at a 10-year CAGR of 20%. The company also has $315.9 million worth of shares remaining under authorization.
