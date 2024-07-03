We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Zacks Initiates Coverage of Nathan's Famous With Underperform Recommendation
Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH - Free Report) , assigning an "Underperform" recommendation to the company's shares. This bearish stance reflects significant concerns over the company’s recent financial performance and operational challenges.
Nathan's Famous, currently operating from Jericho, NY, specializes in marketing its Nathan’s brand via various channels, including company-owned and franchised restaurants, a product licensing program and a Branded Product Program. NATH’s products are sold in 79,000 locations, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, club stores and various foodservice venues across the United States and internationally.
NATH is contending with rising commodity costs, particularly beef and beef trimmings, which have significantly impacted margins. In fiscal 2024, the average cost of hot dogs increased 10% compared with the previous year, making it challenging for the company to pass these costs onto consumers without dampening demand.
The research report highlights several key factors that could dampen Nathan's Famous’ future growth. This includes its reliance on its licensing agreement with Smithfield Foods for manufacturing and distribution, which introduces a dependency risk and regulatory changes, such as the increase in minimum hourly wage in New York City, which has raised operational costs. Additionally, NATH’s high debt levels, including the 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due in 2025, also strain cash flow and financial flexibility.
However, potential investors should consider certain positives outlined in the report. Nathan's Famous benefits from strong brand recognition and a resilient multi-channel business model, which provides high-margin income and market diversification. The company’s reputation for quality and taste continues to attract loyal customers. NATH’s total revenues for fiscal 2024 were $138.6 million, up 5.9% from the previous year, reflecting effective operational management and a robust business model.
Nathan's Famous’ stock has significantly underperformed its industry peers and the broader market over the past year. Its current valuation multiples indicate that NATH may be undervalued, but its ongoing issues, such as rising commodity costs and market saturation, are likely to contribute to this discounted valuation.
For a comprehensive analysis of Nathan's Famous’ financial health, strategic initiatives, and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.
Read the full Research Report on Nathan's Famous here>>>
Note: Our initiation of coverage on Nathan's Famous, which has a modest market capitalization of $283.5 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.