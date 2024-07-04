Simulations Plus (SLP) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Simulations Plus, Inc ( SLP Quick Quote SLP - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings (excluding the impact of acquisition costs) of 19 cents per share, which declined 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. The figure, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.8%.
The top line increased 14% year over year to $18.5 million, primarily due to higher software revenues in the Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics (CPP) and Cheminformatics business units. Continued momentum seen in ADMET Predictor and MonolixSuite platforms was another driver. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%.
SLP has also opted to discontinue the quarterly cash dividend and redirect these funds towards growth initiatives to boost long-term shareholder value. The last dividend of 6 cents per share will be disbursed on Aug 5, 2024, to shareholders on record as of Jul 29, 2024.
In the past year, SLP's shares have lost 3.4% compared with the
Fiscal third-quarter revenues from
Software (64% of total quarterly revenues) increased 12% year over year to $11.9 million. Sales of MonolixSuite were up 13%. GastroPlus and ADMET Predictor offerings sales saw an increase of 7% and 15% year over year, respectively. The renewal rate for commercial customers came in at 93% (based upon fees) and 86% (based on accounts) compared with 96% and 87% in the prior quarter, respectively. Services’ revenues (36%) improved 18% to $6.6 million. The segment’s top line gained from higher revenues from Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) and Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics (CPP) business units. Sales of PBPK unit were down 10% as the temporary delays in acquiring client source data deferred the initiation of contracted projects. QSP and CPP sales saw an increase of 49% and 27% year over year, respectively. QSP unit is gaining from increasing immunology and cancer model projects. Services’ backlog was $19.6 million at the end of the reported quarter, up 24.8% year over year. Operating Details
The gross margin in the quarter under review was 71% compared with 82% in the prior-year quarter. The Software segment’s gross margin came in at 88% compared with 91% in the prior-year quarter. Services’ gross margin was 41%, down from 63%.
Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 61% compared with 57% a year ago. The operating income margin was 10% compared with 25% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 31%, a decrease from 40% prior-year quarter. Balance Sheet
As of May 31, 2024, cash and short-term investments were $119 million compared with $108.5 million as of Feb 29, 2024.
Outlook
For fiscal 2024, Simulations Plus expects revenues to be between $69 million and $72 million. This suggests an increase of 15-20% from fiscal 2023 revenues. Earlier, the company had projected revenues to be in the range of $66-$69 million. The company expects $3 million in revenue contribution from the Pro-ficiency Holdings acquisition and the creation of the new Clinical Simulations and Medical Communications business segment.
