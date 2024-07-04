We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kura Sushi (KRUS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on July 9. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 800%.
Q3 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2024 loss is pegged at 6 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $63.1 million, which indicates a gain of 28.2% from the year-ago figure.
Factors to Note
The company’s results in the quarter under discussion are likely to have been hurt by unanticipated softness in the California market. Increased training costs due to new store openings, as well as general wage increases are expected to have hurt the bottom line in the quarter to be reported.
The company recently reported preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. KRUS expects total sales to be $63.1 million. In third-quarter fiscal 2024, comparable restaurant sales are anticipated to increase 0.6% year over year. The company expects restaurant-level operating profit to be 20% of sales.
Despite the unexpected sales volumes, the company’s team made diligent efforts to control costs, which allowed KRUS to maintain its restaurant-level operating profit margins of 20% and manage general and administrative costs effectively.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn't predict an earnings beat for Kura Sushi this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.
Kura Sushi has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
