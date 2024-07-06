Hartford Financial (HIG) Up 40% in Past Year: What Lies Ahead?

Shares of
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. ( HIG Quick Quote HIG - Free Report) have gained 37.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 24.4% growth. The Finance sector and the S&P 500 composite index increased 22% and 26.6%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $29.5 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.6 million.
Hartford Financial's robust Commercial Lines segment drives premium growth, complemented by strong Group Benefits performance. Cost-cutting efforts and capital deployment enhance HIG's financial stability.
The insurer, with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a decent track record of beating estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missing the mark once, the average surprise being 10.85%. Return-on-equity of HIG, which underlines growth potential, is 20.6%, as of Mar 31, 2024, higher than the industry average of 14.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Can HIG Retain the Momentum?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford Financial’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $9.88 per share, which implies 11.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is $18.1 billion, which indicates an improvement of 9.7% from the year-ago figure.
The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $11.36 per share, which implies 14.9% growth from the 2024 estimate. The consensus mark for revenues is $19.8 billion, which indicates an improvement of 9% from the 2024 estimate.
Hartford Financial's premiums continue to benefit from the robust performance of its Commercial Lines segment, driven by consistent rate increases, exposure growth, new business generation and strong retention rates. Core premiums of the unit rose 25% year over year in the first quarter.
Growing premiums are advantageous for HIG as they constitute a significant portion of its revenues. Although the company faces challenges from catastrophe losses, these frequent losses increase the policy renewal rate, thus maintaining the flow of premiums.
The Group Benefits business of HIG also shows strong performance, with improved fully insured ongoing premiums supported by strong group disability sales and solid enrollment. The segment's core earnings advanced 19% year over year in the first quarter.
Hartford Financial pursues inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions, thereby enhancing its capabilities. The company also focuses on divesting underperforming businesses to sharpen its focus on U.S. operations. Additionally, restructuring initiatives aimed at cost-cutting are expected to support margins in the future. The Hartford Next initiative achieved cumulative savings exceeding the target of $625 million in 2023.
Hartford Financial's strong financial position enables it to strategically deploy capital through share buybacks and dividend payments. It had a cash balance of $274 million as of Mar 31, 2024, which more than doubled from the 2023-end level.
HIG boasts an impressive
VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, the best growth and the most promising momentum. Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the insurance space are
HCI Group, Inc. ( HCI Quick Quote HCI - Free Report) , Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. ( SKWD Quick Quote SKWD - Free Report) and RLI Corp. ( RLI Quick Quote RLI - Free Report) . While HCI Group sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Skyward Specialty and RLI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
HCI Group’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 139.15%. The consensus estimate for HCI’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 57.6% while the same for revenues implies 40.9% growth from the corresponding 2023 reported figures.
The consensus estimate for HCI’s earnings has moved 13.1% north in the past 60 days. Shares of HCI Group have gained 50.7% in the past year.
Skyward Specialty’s bottom line outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 30.45%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKWD’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 31.8% while the same for revenues implies 25.8% growth from the corresponding 2023 figures.
The consensus estimate for SKWD’s earnings has moved 3% north in the past 60 days. Shares of Skyward Specialty have gained 37.2% in the past year.
RLI’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average beat being 132.39%. The consensus estimate for RLI’s earnings indicates an improvement of 18.4% while the same for revenues implies 15.6% growth from the corresponding 2023 figures.
The consensus estimate for RLI’s earnings has moved 1.9% north in the past 60 days. Shares of RLI have gained 1.2% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Hartford Financial (HIG) Up 40% in Past Year: What Lies Ahead?
Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG - Free Report) have gained 37.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 24.4% growth. The Finance sector and the S&P 500 composite index increased 22% and 26.6%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $29.5 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.6 million.
Hartford Financial's robust Commercial Lines segment drives premium growth, complemented by strong Group Benefits performance. Cost-cutting efforts and capital deployment enhance HIG's financial stability.
The insurer, with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a decent track record of beating estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missing the mark once, the average surprise being 10.85%. Return-on-equity of HIG, which underlines growth potential, is 20.6%, as of Mar 31, 2024, higher than the industry average of 14.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Can HIG Retain the Momentum?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford Financial’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $9.88 per share, which implies 11.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is $18.1 billion, which indicates an improvement of 9.7% from the year-ago figure.
The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $11.36 per share, which implies 14.9% growth from the 2024 estimate. The consensus mark for revenues is $19.8 billion, which indicates an improvement of 9% from the 2024 estimate.
Hartford Financial's premiums continue to benefit from the robust performance of its Commercial Lines segment, driven by consistent rate increases, exposure growth, new business generation and strong retention rates. Core premiums of the unit rose 25% year over year in the first quarter.
Growing premiums are advantageous for HIG as they constitute a significant portion of its revenues. Although the company faces challenges from catastrophe losses, these frequent losses increase the policy renewal rate, thus maintaining the flow of premiums.
The Group Benefits business of HIG also shows strong performance, with improved fully insured ongoing premiums supported by strong group disability sales and solid enrollment. The segment's core earnings advanced 19% year over year in the first quarter.
Hartford Financial pursues inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions, thereby enhancing its capabilities. The company also focuses on divesting underperforming businesses to sharpen its focus on U.S. operations. Additionally, restructuring initiatives aimed at cost-cutting are expected to support margins in the future. The Hartford Next initiative achieved cumulative savings exceeding the target of $625 million in 2023.
Hartford Financial's strong financial position enables it to strategically deploy capital through share buybacks and dividend payments. It had a cash balance of $274 million as of Mar 31, 2024, which more than doubled from the 2023-end level.
HIG boasts an impressive VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, the best growth and the most promising momentum.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the insurance space are HCI Group, Inc. (HCI - Free Report) , Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) and RLI Corp. (RLI - Free Report) . While HCI Group sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Skyward Specialty and RLI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
HCI Group’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 139.15%. The consensus estimate for HCI’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 57.6% while the same for revenues implies 40.9% growth from the corresponding 2023 reported figures.
The consensus estimate for HCI’s earnings has moved 13.1% north in the past 60 days. Shares of HCI Group have gained 50.7% in the past year.
Skyward Specialty’s bottom line outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 30.45%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKWD’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 31.8% while the same for revenues implies 25.8% growth from the corresponding 2023 figures.
The consensus estimate for SKWD’s earnings has moved 3% north in the past 60 days. Shares of Skyward Specialty have gained 37.2% in the past year.
RLI’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average beat being 132.39%. The consensus estimate for RLI’s earnings indicates an improvement of 18.4% while the same for revenues implies 15.6% growth from the corresponding 2023 figures.
The consensus estimate for RLI’s earnings has moved 1.9% north in the past 60 days. Shares of RLI have gained 1.2% in the past year.