Is NVIDIA in a Bubble?
This week, she went solo to take another look at NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) . Since she last covered NVIDIA on the podcast in the spring of 2024, the stock has continued to rally and hit another round of new all-time highs.
Is this just a bull rally or is the stock now in a bubble?
Criteria of a Bubble
An asset bubble is not defined just the price of that asset rising and/or hitting new highs. If it were, we’d have bubbles every day. There are other criteria that need to be present for it to be considered a bubble. Those can include:
1. Speculation
2. Expansion of credit
3. Fraud
4. The belief, by investors, that the price of that asset will never fall again
Tracey might also add the “barbecue test.” Is she being asked about a certain stock at summer barbeques by people who have never bought stocks before?
NVIDIA’s Fundamentals: Bull or Bubble?
NVIDIA’s fundamentals may be looking stretched but the company is still executing. Analysts are looking for earnings growth of 106% in Fiscal 2025 and another 25.7% in Fiscal 2026. And NVIDIA is still a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) as analysts have been raising estimates over the last 30 days.
While NVIDIA’s forward P/E is 47.8, which obviously isn’t cheap, it has a PEG ratio of just 1.3. A PEG ratio under 1.0 indicates a company has both growth and value. A PEG ratio of 1.3 is still attractive.
Shares of NVIDIA have soared 154% year-to-date.
So, is NVIDIA in a bubble, or not?
