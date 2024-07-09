Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (
RSPS Quick Quote RSPS - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2006.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Consumer Staples - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $368.10 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPS seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQL WEIGHT CONSUMER STAPLES INDX before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples Index equally weights stocks in the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Staples sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Costco Wholesale Corp (
COST Quick Quote COST - Free Report) accounts for about 3.24% of total assets, followed by Keurig Dr Pepper Inc ( KDP Quick Quote KDP - Free Report) and Kimberly-Clark Corp ( KMB Quick Quote KMB - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 30.26% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has lost about -1.37% so far, and is down about -6.70% over the last 12 months (as of 07/08/2024). RSPS has traded between $28.40 and $34.27 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.58 and standard deviation of 13.48% for the trailing three-year period. With about 39 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RSPS is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (
VDC Quick Quote VDC - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLP Quick Quote XLP - Free Report) tracks Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has $6.60 billion in assets, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF has $15.86 billion. VDC has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLP charges 0.09%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
