RTO vs. ULS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Business - Services stocks have likely encountered both Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO - Free Report) and UL Solutions Inc. (ULS - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Right now, Rentokil Initial PLC is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while UL Solutions Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that RTO has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
RTO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.68, while ULS has a forward P/E of 28.99. We also note that RTO has a PEG ratio of 2.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ULS currently has a PEG ratio of 6.63.
Another notable valuation metric for RTO is its P/B ratio of 3.13. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ULS has a P/B of 12.32.
Based on these metrics and many more, RTO holds a Value grade of B, while ULS has a Value grade of C.
RTO sticks out from ULS in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that RTO is the better option right now.