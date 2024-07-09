We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Dell Technologies (DELL) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Dell Technologies is one of 617 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that DELL has returned about 81.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 30.1%. This shows that Dell Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 42.3%.
In Qualcomm's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Dell Technologies belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.9% this year, meaning that DELL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Qualcomm, however, belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #238. The industry has moved +31.5% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Dell Technologies and Qualcomm. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.