Is NanoX Imaging (NNOX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 315 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NNOX's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, NNOX has returned 7.4% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 7.3%. As we can see, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Parsons (PSN - Free Report) . The stock has returned 27% year-to-date.
In Parsons' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 170 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.3% so far this year, so NNOX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Parsons is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Nano-X Imaging Ltd. and Parsons. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.