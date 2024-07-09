We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1026 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS' full-year earnings has moved 100.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, HIMS has returned 133.5% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 5.2%. As we can see, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) . The stock is up 37.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk's current year EPS has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.4% so far this year, meaning that HIMS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Novo Nordisk falls under the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hims & Hers Health, Inc. and Novo Nordisk as they could maintain their solid performance.