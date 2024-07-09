We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Oscar Health (OSCR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Oscar Health, Inc. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 863 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Oscar Health, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSCR's full-year earnings has moved 79.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that OSCR has returned about 83.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 8.3%. This means that Oscar Health, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Palomar (PLMR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 48.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Palomar's current year EPS has increased 10% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Oscar Health, Inc. belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.3% so far this year, so OSCR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Palomar, however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #42. The industry has moved +14.2% so far this year.
Oscar Health, Inc. and Palomar could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.