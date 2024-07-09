We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Crocs (CROX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Crocs (CROX - Free Report) closed at $144.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.
Shares of the footwear company witnessed a loss of 2.35% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 0.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of Crocs will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $3.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.39%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.1 billion, showing a 2.77% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.70 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.57% and +4.35%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Crocs is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.45 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that CROX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.