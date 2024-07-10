Launched on 12/20/2011, the VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (
Should You Invest in the VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)?
Launched on 12/20/2011, the VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Pharma segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Healthcare - Pharma is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Van Eck. It has amassed assets over $621.01 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Pharma segment of the equity market. PPH seeks to match the performance of the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index before fees and expenses.
The MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in pharmaceuticals, including pharmaceutical research and development as well a production, marketing and sales of pharmaceuticals.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.36%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.68%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Looking at individual holdings, Eli Lilly & Co (LLY - Free Report) accounts for about 12.45% of total assets, followed by Novo Nordisk A/s (NVO - Free Report) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 65.57% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 13.58% and was up about 22.04% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 07/09/2024), respectively. PPH has traded between $74.32 and $93.23 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.65 and standard deviation of 13.57% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 27 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PPH is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP - Free Report) tracks Dynamic Pharmaceutical Intellidex Index and the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has $269.81 million in assets, iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has $648.37 million. PJP has an expense ratio of 0.57% and IHE charges 0.40%.
Bottom Line
