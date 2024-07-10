We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Acadia Realty Trust (AKR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Acadia Realty Trust is one of 863 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acadia Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKR's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, AKR has gained about 8.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 8.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Acadia Realty Trust is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Brown & Brown (BRO - Free Report) . The stock is up 27.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Brown & Brown's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Acadia Realty Trust belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.8% so far this year, meaning that AKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Brown & Brown, however, belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved +13.3% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Acadia Realty Trust and Brown & Brown as they could maintain their solid performance.