Is International Seaways (INSW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. International Seaways (INSW - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
International Seaways is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 135 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. International Seaways is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSW's full-year earnings has moved 10% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, INSW has gained about 25.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 5.2% on average. This means that International Seaways is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) . The stock is up 13.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, United Airlines' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, International Seaways belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.6% so far this year, so INSW is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, United Airlines belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. This 31-stock industry is currently ranked #66. The industry has moved +12% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track International Seaways and United Airlines. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.