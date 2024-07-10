We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is RB Global, Inc. (RBA) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. RB Global (RBA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
RB Global is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 315 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RB Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBA's full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, RBA has gained about 14.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 6.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that RB Global is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 121.8%.
In SPAR Group, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 50% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, RB Global belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.2% so far this year, meaning that RBA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
SPAR Group, Inc. however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved -12.6% so far this year.
RB Global and SPAR Group, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.